Founder of Flibusta online library dies in Germany
The creator of the pirate library Flibusta, known as Stiver, has probably committed euthanasia. He had previously announced his diagnosis of glioblastoma and announced the closure of the site, but the library continued to operate.
The message that the founder of Flibusta, known as Stiver, probably committed euthanasia, appeared on the website of the library. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.
If I don't hear back from you on Monday, it worked. Please post this information on Tuesday for the record and to stop any fundraising to help Stefan,
In September, Stiver (his real name is not known) revealed that he had been diagnosed with glioblastoma and announced the closure of the site. It was later announced that the library would continue to operate.
“Flibusta is a free, non-commercial online pirate library that was created in 2009 and provided an opportunity to read and download books for free. It appeared when the Librusek library introduced restrictions on free access to books. According to open data, the creator and owner of the library is a German user named Stiver. According to the latest data, the site contains more than 1 TB of books, mostly in Russian.
