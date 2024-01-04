Former President of Sierra Leone charged with involvement in "coup attempt"

On Wednesday, January 3, a Sierra Leonean court indicted former President of the country Ernest Bai Koroma on charges of "high treason and concealment of high treason". treason and concealment of treason". In addition to Koroma, 12 other people were charged. They are charged with their connection to the attacks that took place on November 26, 2023 in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone.

The former president was charged with four crimes, including treason and concealment of treason - the government said in a statement signed by Information Minister Chernor A. Bach.

The day before, a Sierra Leonean court indicted twelve suspects for "attempted coup d'état", including Amadou Koita, a former bodyguard of former President Ernest Bai Koroma. According to police, Amadou Koita had a large following on on social media, where he criticized the government of the current president, Julius Maad Bio.

Another Another defendant is Bai Mahmoud Bangura, leader of the opposition APC party.

However, in the the press release of the prosecution does not disclose the the identity or status of the other ten defendants. However, it is reported that they are accused of "high treason, complicity in high treason, harboring and aiding and abetting treason, complicity in treason, harboring, aiding and abetting of the enemy".

According to the Government of Sierra Leone, on December 26, 2023, armed clashes broke out in Freetown. clashes broke out in Freetown. An attack on a military depot was reported . The country has a national curfew was introduced.

