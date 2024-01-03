Ankara announces US Secretary of State Blinken's visit to Turkey on Saturday

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will pay a visit to Turkey on Saturday, UNN reports citing NTV Haber.

Dear friends, Blinken's trip on Saturday will take place. (...) This is the plan now, so if there are no changes, he will come to visit us - Fidan said.

When asked whether the Turkish president plans to visit Washington and the White House this month, the foreign minister said that "the president has no trips planned at the moment." "So we are not talking about traveling now," he said.

