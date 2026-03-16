Former MP and military officer sold 'unfitness' for service for $11.5 thousand

DBR employees exposed a serviceman of one of the military units in Kropyvnytskyi, who, together with a former city council deputy, organized a scheme to profit from men trying to avoid mobilization. This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the serviceman sought out men who had already received summonses and were looking for an opportunity to avoid service. He involved a former deputy in the scheme, who claimed to have connections in medical institutions and could help arrange the necessary documents.

For 11,500 dollars, "clients" were offered several options for obtaining unfit-for-service status. In particular, they could be hospitalized or undergo medical examinations with subsequent diagnoses such as hypertension or diabetes. These conclusions were then supposed to serve as grounds for declaring men unfit for military service during the military medical commission.

Law enforcement officers detained both suspects after receiving money from another "client."

They have been notified of suspicion of abuse of influence. The court chose a pre-trial measure for the suspects - detention with the right to post bail of 1.5 million hryvnias. The defendants face up to eight years in prison.

Investigators are checking the possible involvement of other persons, including military medical commission doctors, and are also identifying those who may have used this scheme.

Stole over a million hryvnias from cars for the Armed Forces of Ukraine - director of a charitable organization received a suspicion notice