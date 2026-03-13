Stole over a million hryvnias from cars for the Armed Forces of Ukraine - director of a charitable organization received a suspicion notice

Law enforcement officers have notified the executive director of a charitable organization of suspicion of fraud and illegal use of charitable donations during martial law. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As the investigation established, a resident of Khmelnytskyi region in June 2024 joined a fundraising campaign to purchase vehicles for two brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. For this purpose, he opened a bank account, and relevant information about the fundraiser was disseminated online.

During this time, over 700,000 hryvnias in donations were collected. The suspect transferred these funds to his own account and spent them on personal needs.

The investigation also established that he appropriated another 400,000 hryvnias, which two servicemen gave him to buy cars.

The total amount of damages exceeds 1.1 million hryvnias. The court chose a preventive measure for the suspect - round-the-clock house arrest: he faces up to 8 years in prison.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed an organized group that was engaged in the serial production and sale of forged documents imitating law enforcement service certificates.