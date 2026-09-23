The former head of the Commercial Cassation Court within the Supreme Court, Bohdan Lviv, has been notified of a new suspicion

Bohdan Lviv

The SAP notified former head of the Commercial Cassation Court within the Supreme Court Bohdan Lvov of suspicion. He is suspected of legalizing property obtained through criminal means on an especially large scale. This was reported by the SAP press service, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to UNN sources, this concerns Bohdan Lvov, who served as head of the Commercial Cassation Court within the Supreme Court from 2017 to 2022.

"On September 23, 2026, acting on the instructions of the SAP director, a prosecutor notified the former head of the Commercial Cassation Court within the Supreme Court of suspicion. He is suspected of legalizing property obtained through criminal means on an especially large scale. NABU detectives also notified two other persons of suspicion—the judge's former subordinate and her mother," the statement says.

As part of the pretrial investigation, it was established that in 2021–2022 the judge acquired ownership of a house with a plot of land, two apartment units, and four plots of land, which were registered in the name of the judge's assistant's mother.

The total value of the assets is approximately UAH 26 million.

The former head of the Commercial Cassation Court and his assistant's mother were notified of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine; the assistant was notified under Part 5 of Article 27 and Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Additional information

On October 5, 2022, Supreme Court Chairman Vsevolod Knyazev removed Commercial Cassation Court head Bohdan Lvov from the Supreme Court staff on the basis of an SBU letter stating that he held Russian citizenship.

On January 10, 2024, the Kyiv District Administrative Court granted a lawsuit filed by former head of the Commercial Cassation Court within the Supreme Court Bohdan Lvov seeking reinstatement as a judge.

The Security Service of Ukraine confirmed that Bohdan Lvov, head of the Commercial Cassation Court of the Supreme Court of Ukraine, held Russian citizenship.

Bohdan Lvov was elected deputy chairman of the new Supreme Court in 2017.

Bohdan Lvov was elected deputy chairman of the new Supreme Court in 2017. On September 15, 2022, journalists from the "Schemes" project published an investigation according to which, since 1999, Lvov had held a Russian citizen's passport and, since 2010, had an individual tax number in the official register of the Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation.

The case concerning the seizure of the so-called "Viktor Medvedchuk pipeline"Bohdan Lvov is suspected of aiding the misappropriation of the Ukrainian section of the "Samara–Western Direction" main oil pipeline, which belongs to the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

The "Samara–Western Direction" oil pipeline was built during the Soviet era and, after Ukraine declared independence, was to become state property on the basis of succession. At the same time, the subsidiary of the Russian company Transnefteprodukt did not transfer ownership of the pipeline to Ukraine.

Since 2017, NABU and the SAP have been investigating the illegal seizure of the pipeline. Detectives and prosecutors managed to collect materials for imposing an arrest, and these later formed the basis of a lawsuit by the SPFU, which ultimately made it possible to return the property to the state.

The High Anti-Corruption Court reduced the bail amount from more than UAH 300 million to UAH 20 million for former head of the Commercial Cassation Court within the Supreme Court Bohdan Lvov, who is a suspect in the case concerning the seizure of the so-called "Viktor Medvedchuk pipeline".