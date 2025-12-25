Former German club defender dies at ski resort in Montenegro

Photo: mirror.co.uk

Former defender of a number of German clubs, Sebastian Gärtner, died in an accident at a ski resort in Montenegro. This is reported by Mirror, transmits UNN.

Details

Former German footballer Sebastian Gärtner died after falling from a ski lift at a ski resort. His wife witnessed the accident in Montenegro when Gärtner fell from a height of 70 meters. According to preliminary data, the two-seater lift detached from the cable and collided with the seat behind it. - the publication writes.

Gärtner fell from the lift and died on the spot, while his 30-year-old wife was stuck in the chair. Rescuers had to rescue her, and she suffered a broken leg.

At least three other tourists reportedly spent several hours in their chairs. Rescuers managed to safely remove these people.

It should be noted that the former defender played professionally in Germany, representing clubs such as "1860 Munich", "Erzgebirge Aue" and "Darmstadt" in the second league.

Recall

