The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISW
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with children
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 50462 views
Former German club defender dies at ski resort in Montenegro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Former German footballer Sebastian Gaertner died in Montenegro after falling from a ski lift at a ski resort. His wife, who witnessed the accident, suffered a broken leg.

Former defender of a number of German clubs, Sebastian Gärtner, died in an accident at a ski resort in Montenegro. This is reported by Mirror, transmits UNN.

Details

Former German footballer Sebastian Gärtner died after falling from a ski lift at a ski resort. His wife witnessed the accident in Montenegro when Gärtner fell from a height of 70 meters. According to preliminary data, the two-seater lift detached from the cable and collided with the seat behind it.

- the publication writes.

Gärtner fell from the lift and died on the spot, while his 30-year-old wife was stuck in the chair. Rescuers had to rescue her, and she suffered a broken leg.

At least three other tourists reportedly spent several hours in their chairs. Rescuers managed to safely remove these people.

It should be noted that the former defender played professionally in Germany, representing clubs such as "1860 Munich", "Erzgebirge Aue" and "Darmstadt" in the second league.

Burundian midfielder Igyraneza Aime Geric died after collapsing during a match. According to eyewitnesses, the cause of death was swallowing a gris-gris coin, which is used in witchcraft rituals.

