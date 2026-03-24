Foreigner detained in Kyiv for robbing a man near a restaurant in Pechersk district

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a 34-year-old foreigner suspected of robbing a man near a restaurant in the Pechersk district. The attacker was found a few hours after the crime. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

The Pechersk police department received a report of a crime from a 35-year-old local resident. The man said that late in the evening near one of the restaurants, an unknown person snatched a gold chain with a cross from his neck, after which he got into a car and left the scene. - the message says.

Operatives of the district police department, together with patrol police officers and with the help of criminal analysis analysts, found the attacker at one of the local gas stations within a few hours.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspect in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine - he turned out to be a 34-year-old foreigner who temporarily lived in Kyiv. The car was seized by law enforcement officers during investigative actions.

The detainee was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 186 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - robbery committed under martial law. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to ten years.

In Kyiv, the sentence was toughened for a man who attacked children in school restrooms