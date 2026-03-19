In Kyiv, the sentence was toughened for a man who attacked children in school restrooms

The Court of Appeal upheld the prosecutors' position and sentenced a 35-year-old man to 10 years in prison for lewd acts and attempted rape of elementary school students in the Podilskyi district of the capital. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal reviewed the decision of the court of first instance regarding the high-profile case of attacks on children in educational institutions. Prosecutors proved that the perpetrator twice entered school restrooms on the same day, choosing first and second-grade students as victims. - the report says.

The first incident occurred in one of the city's gymnasiums, where the man entered the restroom and exposed himself to a 6-year-old boy. These actions were classified as lewd acts against a minor.

On the same day, in another school, the perpetrator entered a cubicle where an 8-year-old student was present and committed acts that the investigation and the appellate instance recognized as a completed attempt to rape a child.

It should be noted that initially, the court of first instance showed some leniency, classifying both episodes only as lewd acts and imposing a sentence of 6 years and 6 months in prison.

Juvenile prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office categorically disagreed with such a verdict and filed an appeal, demanding a harsher punishment for a more serious crime.

Having considered the case materials, the Court of Appeal agreed with the arguments of the prosecution. In addition to the 10-year prison term, the convicted person is prohibited for 3 years from holding any positions or engaging in activities related to working with, raising, or organizing leisure activities for children.

Currently, the criminal is in custody.

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