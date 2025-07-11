Ford recalls hundreds of thousands of cars due to defect

Ford Motor Company is recalling 850,318 vehicles in the US due to a potential low-pressure fuel pump malfunction that could lead to engine stalling, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported, writes UNN.

Details

A faulty fuel pump can reduce fuel delivery from the tank to the engine, leading to engine stalling and an increased risk of a crash, NHTSA said on Thursday.

The vehicle safety agency received six consumer complaints about loss of power due to the pump malfunction.

Before the fuel pump fails, drivers may notice degraded engine performance, including misfires, rough idling, reduced power, or the illumination of the Check Engine light, NHTSA said in a message to dealers.

The likelihood of malfunctions is higher with low fuel levels or in hot weather, the agency added.

The recall affects, among others, some Lincoln Aviator models, F-150 trucks, and Mustang. NHTSA estimates that the defect is found in 10% of potentially affected vehicles.

Ford is still developing a solution.

Ford estimates losses of $1.5 billion in 2025 due to Trump's tariffs