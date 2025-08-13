In Donetsk region, children are forcibly evacuated from 13 more settlements - OVA

The authorities of Donetsk Oblast have decided on the mandatory evacuation of over a thousand children from 13 settlements in the Bilozerska and Dobropilska communities due to the constant threat to life from hostilities. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin, writes UNN.

Details

In Donetsk Oblast, forced evacuation of families with children from frontline territories has begun.

Staying in Donetsk Oblast today is a constant threat to life. Evacuate while you have the opportunity. Take care of yourself and your loved ones - urged Filashkin.

According to the decision of the regional commission on technogenic-environmental safety and emergency situations, residents of the city of Bilozerske, the villages of Blahodat, Bokove, Vesele Pole, Vesna, Myrove, and Novovodyane of the Bilozerska community, as well as the village of Svyahorivka and the villages of Viktorivka, Virivka, Kopani, Novoviktorivka, Novoukrainka, and Stepy of the Dobropilska community are subject to mandatory evacuation.

According to the OVA, there are currently about 1,150 children in these settlements. Local authorities and law enforcement agencies have been instructed to organize the evacuation as soon as possible and provide displaced persons with proper living conditions in safer territories of Ukraine.

