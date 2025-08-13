In Donetsk region, children are forcibly evacuated from 13 more settlements - OVA

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 3214 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 13384 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 28495 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 19400 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 33613 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 47686 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 31821 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 63905 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 83103 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 52587 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.5m/s
36%
756mm
Popular news
Consequences of Ukraine losing control over Donetsk Oblast for the front - ISW forecastPhotoAugust 13, 02:50 AM • 40201 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 40516 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideo06:39 AM • 19741 views
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk directionVideo07:26 AM • 29369 views
Russia commented on rumors about a possible exchange of territories between the aggressor state and UkraineVideo11:10 AM • 8260 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 28457 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 33583 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 47667 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 63891 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 40046 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideo06:39 AM • 20152 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 40937 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 22586 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 30108 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 136786 views
Actual
The New York Times
ChatGPT
Diia (service)
Financial Times
Pantsir missile system

In Donetsk region, children are forcibly evacuated from 13 more settlements - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 878 views

The authorities of Donetsk region have started the mandatory evacuation of over a thousand children from 13 settlements due to the threat of hostilities. This applies to the Bilozerska and Dobropilska communities.

In Donetsk region, children are forcibly evacuated from 13 more settlements - OVA

The authorities of Donetsk Oblast have decided on the mandatory evacuation of over a thousand children from 13 settlements in the Bilozerska and Dobropilska communities due to the constant threat to life from hostilities. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin, writes UNN.

Details

In Donetsk Oblast, forced evacuation of families with children from frontline territories has begun.

Staying in Donetsk Oblast today is a constant threat to life. Evacuate while you have the opportunity. Take care of yourself and your loved ones

 - urged Filashkin.

According to the decision of the regional commission on technogenic-environmental safety and emergency situations, residents of the city of Bilozerske, the villages of Blahodat, Bokove, Vesele Pole, Vesna, Myrove, and Novovodyane of the Bilozerska community, as well as the village of Svyahorivka and the villages of Viktorivka, Virivka, Kopani, Novoviktorivka, Novoukrainka, and Stepy of the Dobropilska community are subject to mandatory evacuation.

According to the OVA, there are currently about 1,150 children in these settlements. Local authorities and law enforcement agencies have been instructed to organize the evacuation as soon as possible and provide displaced persons with proper living conditions in safer territories of Ukraine.

1411 people have already been evacuated from the Korabel microdistrict in Kherson8/9/25, 1:53 AM • 4572 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar
Vadym Filashkin
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine