For the first time, Ukraine united the world so that it would not lose in the struggle for a decent life - Zelenskyy

For the first time in its statehood, Ukraine has united the world to defend everything that makes life worthy. Ukrainians deserve to achieve peace, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech dedicated to the Day of Ukrainian Statehood and the Baptism of Rus-Ukraine, reports UNN.

Ukraine is passing through this time with dignity. We are not alone in this battle. Dozens of other nations are helping us. For the first time. For the first time in the history of Ukrainian statehood, we have so many friends, we have so many true partners. For the first time, Ukraine has united the world so that the world does not lose everything that makes life worthy - noted Zelenskyy.

The head of state emphasized that Ukrainians are worthy of the support they receive from their allies. Our state deserves peace.

Our people are worthy of this support. Our people do everything. They do more than anyone in the world expected. Our people deserve Ukraine to achieve such a much-needed peace for itself - emphasized the President.

Without Ukraine, it is impossible to imagine a complete and honest history of Europe - Zelenskyy