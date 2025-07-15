$41.840.05
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
For the first time, Ukraine united the world so that it would not lose in the struggle for a decent life - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 702 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that for the first time in its history of statehood, Ukraine united the world to defend a dignified life. He emphasized that Ukrainians have earned peace and are receiving support from many countries.

For the first time, Ukraine united the world so that it would not lose in the struggle for a decent life - Zelenskyy

For the first time in its statehood, Ukraine has united the world to defend everything that makes life worthy. Ukrainians deserve to achieve peace, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech dedicated to the Day of Ukrainian Statehood and the Baptism of Rus-Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Ukraine is passing through this time with dignity. We are not alone in this battle. Dozens of other nations are helping us. For the first time. For the first time in the history of Ukrainian statehood, we have so many friends, we have so many true partners. For the first time, Ukraine has united the world so that the world does not lose everything that makes life worthy

- noted Zelenskyy.

The head of state emphasized that Ukrainians are worthy of the support they receive from their allies. Our state deserves peace.

Our people are worthy of this support. Our people do everything. They do more than anyone in the world expected. Our people deserve Ukraine to achieve such a much-needed peace for itself

- emphasized the President.

Without Ukraine, it is impossible to imagine a complete and honest history of Europe - Zelenskyy15.07.25, 10:34 • 2068 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
