For the first time in history, China has put all its aircraft carriers to sea

For the first time in the history of the People's Liberation Army Navy of China, all aircraft carriers were put to sea simultaneously. This was reported by The Telegraph, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that all three Chinese aircraft carriers - the former Soviet Liaoning, its locally built sister ship Shandong, and the newest, largest and best Chinese-made aircraft carrier Fujian - were at sea. “The Shandong was in the South China Sea to the west of Taiwan, along with its escort vessels. “The Liaoning was in the Philippine Sea to the east of Taiwan,” the statement said.

It is emphasized that Fujian is conducting tests in the Yellow Sea. When this aircraft carrier joins the fleet, China (with three aircraft carriers) will become the world's second largest aircraft carrier power, after the United States, which has 11 aircraft carriers in its fleet.

The publication notes that current events make it possible to assess how China could deploy its fleet during, for example, an attack on Taiwan.

