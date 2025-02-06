Footballer Danchenko, who survived clinical death, can return to the field

Ukrainian footballer Oleh Danchenko may resume his career after a heart attack, UNN reports citing Sport.ua.

The 30-year-old midfielder has joined the First League club Niva Ternopil, which has begun preparations for the spring part of the season.

In February 2023, Danchenko suffered a myocardial infarction during a training session for his former team, Zorya Luhansk. The footballer's heart stopped three times. He experienced clinical death. Danchenko was saved by an accident. Near the training field in Turkey, the Austrian Football Union was holding a seminar with doctors and a defibrillator.

Danchenko returned to the field in September of the same year, but in 2024 he ended his career. Whether he will resume his career this time is still unknown. Niva's head coach Yuriy Virt has not yet made a decision on a potential newcomer.

Oleg Danchenko previously played for Chornomorets Odesa and Shakhtar Donetsk. The midfielder won the Cup and the Ukrainian championship with the Pitmen.