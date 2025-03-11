Foot-and-mouth disease: Ukraine has restricted imports from Hungary due to an outbreak of a dangerous animal disease
Kyiv • UNN
An outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease has been recorded in Hungary. Ukraine has banned the import of animals, genetic materials, and animal products from this country.
Due to the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Hungary, the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection has imposed a ban on imports
This was reported by the State Service, writes UNN.
The State Service has banned the import of the following cargoes into Ukraine:
- animals susceptible to the foot-and-mouth disease virus;
- genetic material;
- raw materials and products of animal origin from susceptible species of animals.
Such measures have been taken to prevent the introduction of the foot-and-mouth disease pathogen into the territory of Ukraine. The State Service and its territorial bodies are conducting constant monitoring of the epizootic situation.
Recall
In early March, a case of foot-and-mouth disease was detected on a Hungarian farm with 1400 heads of cattle - this was the first case in half a century. The authorities took strict measures.