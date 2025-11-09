ukenru
12:22 PM • 6348 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
10:18 AM • 15987 views
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 24083 views
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 31897 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
November 8, 05:24 PM • 39764 views
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
November 8, 04:00 PM • 56044 views
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
November 8, 02:50 PM • 49651 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
November 8, 02:33 PM • 50953 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM • 69446 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 122305 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Afghanistan-Pakistan peace talks fail, but ceasefire holdsNovember 9, 04:04 AM • 15100 views
Trump offered to protect Hungary from speculators - Orban on agreement with the USNovember 9, 04:29 AM • 6220 views
ATESH agents paralyzed the logistics of the occupiers between Crimea and Kherson regionPhotoVideoNovember 9, 05:01 AM • 7362 views
A memorial sign to the Air Assault Forces was unveiled in KyivPhotoNovember 9, 05:27 AM • 19257 views
Minus 1190 occupiers - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated Russia's losses per dayNovember 9, 06:21 AM • 17458 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 31881 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 122297 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 157059 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 110057 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 87622 views
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Marco Rubio
Barack Obama
Luís Montenegro
Ukraine
Europe
Denmark
Belgium
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 21961 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 53939 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 120497 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 58851 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 67221 views
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Film

Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6358 views

At night and in the morning of November 10, fog is expected almost all over Ukraine, except for the northern regions. Visibility on the roads will be 200-500 meters, which corresponds to the I level of danger.

Fog is expected almost all over Ukraine (except for northern regions) on the night and morning of November 10. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Visibility of 200-500 m is expected on the roads (hazard level I, yellow).

Drivers were urged to be careful behind the wheel, maintain distance and speed limits. Pedestrians are advised to cross the road only in designated areas and ensure good visibility for vehicle drivers.

Recall

On Monday, November 10, cloudy weather is expected in Kyiv and the region, with light rain in places. The temperature in the region at night is 4-9°C, during the day 8-13°C; in Kyiv at night 7-9°C, during the day 10-12°C.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWeather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv