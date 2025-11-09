Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters

Fog is expected almost all over Ukraine (except for northern regions) on the night and morning of November 10. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Visibility of 200-500 m is expected on the roads (hazard level I, yellow).

Drivers were urged to be careful behind the wheel, maintain distance and speed limits. Pedestrians are advised to cross the road only in designated areas and ensure good visibility for vehicle drivers.

Recall

On Monday, November 10, cloudy weather is expected in Kyiv and the region, with light rain in places. The temperature in the region at night is 4-9°C, during the day 8-13°C; in Kyiv at night 7-9°C, during the day 10-12°C.