Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Five people injured in Russian attacks on Sumy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1016 views

Five civilians were injured in Sumy region as a result of Russian drone attacks and shelling. One resident was wounded in the Krasnopillia community, and four people sought medical assistance in the Putyvl community; buildings and a car were damaged.

Five people injured in Russian attacks on Sumy region

In the Sumy region, five civilians were injured as a result of renewed attacks by Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message on the Telegram channel of Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Details

According to the head of the region, the shelling occurred today in several communities of the region.

"In the Krasnopil community, a Russian drone attacked the village – a local resident was wounded," Hryhorov noted.

He also reported enemy shelling in another community.

"In the Putyvl community, as a result of a UAV strike, according to preliminary data, four people sought medical help. Nearby buildings, a car, were damaged," the head of the OVA wrote.

Hryhorov sharply criticized the actions of the aggressor country.

"Russia cynically strikes civilians – once again confirming its terrorist essence," he emphasized.

Reminder

As reported by UNN, over 350 people were evacuated from the Sumy region during the week of June 16-22, and a total of over 12,000 residents have been evacuated since March. Despite the shelling, Sumy continues to function, and the authorities are working to create conditions for safe life in the region.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

War
Sumy Oblast
