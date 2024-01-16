First official visit: Speaker of the Latvian Parliament arrives in Ukraine

Speaker of the Latvian Parliament Daiga Mierinā has arrived in Ukraine on her first official visit. This was reported by the Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Olena Kondratyuk on her Facebook page, UNN reports.

I am pleased to meet and welcome Speaker of the Saeima of Latvia Daiga Mierinha on her first official visit to Ukraine! This visit will further strengthen the friendly alliance between our countries and parliaments - Kondratiuk wrote.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs announced a new military aid package for Ukraine that will include drones, missiles and ammunition.