First official visit: Speaker of the Latvian Parliament arrives in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Speaker of the Latvian parliament Daiga Merina is on her first official visit to Ukraine, aimed at strengthening the alliance between the two countries. In addition, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs announced a new military aid package for Ukraine.
Speaker of the Latvian Parliament Daiga Mierinā has arrived in Ukraine on her first official visit. This was reported by the Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Olena Kondratyuk on her Facebook page, UNN reports.
I am pleased to meet and welcome Speaker of the Saeima of Latvia Daiga Mierinha on her first official visit to Ukraine! This visit will further strengthen the friendly alliance between our countries and parliaments
AddendumAddendum
Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs announced a new military aid package for Ukraine that will include drones, missiles and ammunition.