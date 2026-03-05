First 100 hours of US campaign against Iran cost $3.7 billion - Media

According to estimates by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), published on Thursday, the first 100 hours of the US military campaign against Iran cost $3.7 billion – more than $890 million per day, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

According to media reports, less than $200 million of this total amount constitutes operational costs already budgeted by the Pentagon. In turn, the remaining $3.54 billion "will likely require additional funding from the Department of Defense (DoD), either through additional appropriations or through another reconciliation bill," CSIS analysts said.

In addition to operational and support costs, the main expenditure items are projected to be the replacement of ammunition – which is particularly important given concerns about ammunition stockpiles for American interceptor fighters and their allies' stockpiles – and equipment losses, such as three F-15 fighters.

In the future, as the authors write, costs may vary depending on "the reorientation of American forces towards cheaper ammunition," as well as on "the intensity of operations and the effectiveness of Iran's retaliatory actions."

It is unclear how long the conflict with Iran will last; President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset have not given exact timelines, with Hegset noting that the US will continue the conflict for as long as the President deems necessary.

"You can say four weeks, but it could be six, eight, three," Hegset said yesterday. "Ultimately, we set the pace and rhythm."