05:43 PM
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:39 PM
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
12:41 PM
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
12:39 PM
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
First 100 hours of US campaign against Iran cost $3.7 billion - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

According to CSIS estimates, the first 100 hours of the US military campaign against Iran cost $3.7 billion. Most of this amount will require additional funding, including the replacement of ammunition and equipment losses.

First 100 hours of US campaign against Iran cost $3.7 billion - Media

According to estimates by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), published on Thursday, the first 100 hours of the US military campaign against Iran cost $3.7 billion – more than $890 million per day, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

According to media reports, less than $200 million of this total amount constitutes operational costs already budgeted by the Pentagon. In turn, the remaining $3.54 billion "will likely require additional funding from the Department of Defense (DoD), either through additional appropriations or through another reconciliation bill," CSIS analysts said.

White House criticized "free" transfer of weapons to Ukraine, but assured there would be enough ammunition for war with Iran04.03.26, 21:28 • 9708 views

In addition to operational and support costs, the main expenditure items are projected to be the replacement of ammunition – which is particularly important given concerns about ammunition stockpiles for American interceptor fighters and their allies' stockpiles – and equipment losses, such as three F-15 fighters.

In the future, as the authors write, costs may vary depending on "the reorientation of American forces towards cheaper ammunition," as well as on "the intensity of operations and the effectiveness of Iran's retaliatory actions."

The US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue - Trump02.03.26, 19:14 • 14772 views

It is unclear how long the conflict with Iran will last; President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset have not given exact timelines, with Hegset noting that the US will continue the conflict for as long as the President deems necessary.

"You can say four weeks, but it could be six, eight, three," Hegset said yesterday. "Ultimately, we set the pace and rhythm."

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World