Fire broke out in a private house in Kyiv region: firefighters extinguished the fire

A private house in the village of Matyashivka in Kyiv region caught fire. The fire has now been extinguished. This was reported by the Kyiv Region Police, according to UNN.

Details

At about 21:40, the police received a report of a fire in a private house in the village of Matyashivka in Kyiv region

Preliminary, the fire has been extinguished.

Fortunately, there were no casualties.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.