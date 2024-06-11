Fire broke out in a private house in Kyiv region: firefighters extinguished the fire
Kyiv • UNN
A private house in the village of Matyashivka, Kyiv region, caught fire around 21:40, but the fire was extinguished without casualties, the cause of the fire is under investigation.
A private house in the village of Matyashivka in Kyiv region caught fire. The fire has now been extinguished. This was reported by the Kyiv Region Police, according to UNN.
Details
At about 21:40, the police received a report of a fire in a private house in the village of Matyashivka in Kyiv region
Preliminary, the fire has been extinguished.
Fortunately, there were no casualties.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.