Fire at a resort in Turkey: death toll rises to 66

The death toll in the fire at the Kartalkaya ski resort in Turkey has risen to 66, and the number of injured has increased to 51. This was reported by CNN , UNN and UNN.

Details

According to media reports, the fire, which broke out in a 12-story wooden hotel in the Kartalkaya ski resort in Bolu, quickly engulfed the entire building. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Erlikaya said that the death toll from the fire has risen to 66, and the number of injured to 51.

We declare that we have lost 66 lives to date, and we express our condolences to the families of our citizens who have been killed. I wish a speedy recovery to our citizens whose treatment is ongoing - said the minister.

Currently, vacationers evacuated from the hotel are being accommodated in 4 hotels in the city center.

Recall

In the ski resort of Kartalkaya in Turkey , a large-scale fire broke out in an 11-story hotel. At least 10 people died, 32 were injured, and about 237 guests were evacuated from the building.