Finland to check US compliance with arms supply contracts to Ukraine

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen stated that his country will verify whether weapons paid for by Europe for the Ukrainian army are indeed reaching their intended destination. This was reported by UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

The issue of weapons reaching Ukraine arose after a report in The Washington Post stated that the Pentagon was considering redirecting critical military equipment intended for the Ukrainian Defense Forces to the war with Iran.

The head of the Finnish Ministry of Defense noted that Helsinki will check whether Washington adheres to contracts signed with European NATO member countries that purchased weapons for Ukraine from American military contractors. The relevant list includes vital air defense systems needed to intercept Russian missiles and drones, purchased through NATO's PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) system, which allows NATO countries to buy weapons for Ukraine from the United States.

Official Helsinki also categorically states that it will not allow itself to be drawn into the American-Israeli war in Iran. This came in response to statements by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who hinted that Washington's support for Ukraine would be jeopardized if European allies did not help the US ensure security in the Strait of Hormuz.

In addition, Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that the US and Israel's war against Iran is not a NATO matter, as this organization is a defensive alliance.

Recall

The Pentagon is considering redirecting military aid to Ukraine to the Middle East.