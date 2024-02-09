Finland provides Ukraine with a new military aid package worth almost 190 million euros

Finland has decided to send Ukraine the 22nd package of military aid worth about 190 million euros, the content of which is not disclosed for security reasons. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Finland, Yle reports, UNN writes.

Details

The ministry claims that the aid took into account both the needs of Ukraine and the resource situation of the Finnish Defense Forces, but the detailed content of the cargo and details of its delivery are not disclosed for security reasons.

This aid package also includes products purchased from Finnish manufacturers. Separate funding of EUR 30 million has been allocated for its purchase.

There is a lot of know-how in the domestic industry, and we are working in the defense ministry to ensure that this know-how and potential can be used more effectively to support Ukraine. One example of this is our domestic ammunition production, - said Defense Minister Antti Hakkänen.

Hakkänen also says that Finland is currently developing a long-term plan to support Ukraine.

Addendum

In addition, Finland has decided to participate in the artillery and demining coalitions operating within the framework of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, which coordinates military assistance to Ukraine.

Finland has drafted a bill to prevent the export of ammunition components to Russia