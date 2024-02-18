Financial support for recovery: Ukrhydroenergo receives €200 million from EBRD and Italy

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91415 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109367 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152125 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156005 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251993 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174530 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165730 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148381 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226754 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 38861 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73200 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41207 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34210 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66807 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251993 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226754 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212725 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238442 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225170 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 91415 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66807 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73200 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113260 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114146 views
Financial support for recovery: Ukrhydroenergo receives €200 million from EBRD and Italy

Financial support for recovery: Ukrhydroenergo receives €200 million from EBRD and Italy

 • 59066 views

Ukrhydroenergo received €200 million in financial support from the EBRD and the Italian government to restore its hydroelectric power plants.

Ukrhydroenergo has received financial support from the EBRD and the Italian Government for 200 million euros. This is reported by Ukrhydroenergo, UNN reports.

Details

On February 17, a loan agreement was signed in Kyiv between the Ukrainian hydropower company Ukrhydroenergo and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which provides financial support in the amount of EUR 200 million for the implementation of the Emergency Restoration of Hydropower Plants project.

The Agreement also includes the Declaration of Accession between Ukrhydroenergo, the Government of the Italian Republic, CassaDepositi e Prestiti S.p.A., the Development Bank, representing the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Italian Republic, the Revolving Fund for Development Cooperation and the EBRD. A Guarantee Agreement was also signed between the Governments of Ukraine and the Italian Republic and the EBRD.

The EUR 100 million loan from the EBRD, supported by a parallel EUR 100 million concessional loan from Italy, is aimed at restoring and supporting Ukrhydroenergo's electricity generation needs.

The €200 million sovereign-guaranteed loan facility will be provided in two tranches, with €150 million earmarked to finance the supply of critical equipment for the Dnipro and Sredniodniprovska hydroelectric power plants and another €50 million to provide emergency liquidity support to Ukrhydroenergo to ensure its sustainability.

Ukrhydroenergo prepares lawsuits against Russia for the destruction of Kakhovka HPP and attacks on infrastructure11.01.24, 13:51 • 25491 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Economy
dniproDnipro
italyItaly
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising