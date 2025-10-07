$41.340.11
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award Schedule
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at Ukraine
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
Fighters of the 141st Separate Mechanized Brigade showed footage of the liberation and clearing of Sichneve from occupiers in Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1220 views

Fighters of the 141st Separate Mechanized Brigade conducted a successful assault operation in the village of Sichneve in Dnipropetrovsk region. The "Shkval" assault troops eliminated 50 Russian invaders and captured eight more.

Fighters of the 141st Separate Mechanized Brigade showed footage of the liberation and clearing of Sichneve from occupiers in Dnipropetrovsk region

A video has appeared online showing footage of a successful assault operation by soldiers of the 141st separate mechanized brigade in the village of Sichneve in the Dnipropetrovsk region – according to the unit itself, the "Shkval" assault troops destroyed 50 Russian invaders and captured eight more. The military unit reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, October 7, a video was published on the Telegram channel of the 141st separate mechanized brigade, which shows the assault actions of Ukrainian soldiers in the village of Sichneve (Dnipropetrovsk region). The accompanying description emphasizes that the footage is not a feature film, but a real combat operation, the result of which was "significant losses" for the enemy.

According to the brigade, the "Shkval" assault unit eliminated 50 Russian invaders during the operation, and eight more were taken prisoner. The video shows episodes of direct combat, the work of assault groups, and the clearing of enemy positions.

The post also contains a message about the gradual liberation of Ukrainian land. 

Sichneve. Step by step we are liberating our land 

– noted the authors of the publication.

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast