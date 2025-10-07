Fighters of the 141st Separate Mechanized Brigade showed footage of the liberation and clearing of Sichneve from occupiers in Dnipropetrovsk region

A video has appeared online showing footage of a successful assault operation by soldiers of the 141st separate mechanized brigade in the village of Sichneve in the Dnipropetrovsk region – according to the unit itself, the "Shkval" assault troops destroyed 50 Russian invaders and captured eight more. The military unit reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, October 7, a video was published on the Telegram channel of the 141st separate mechanized brigade, which shows the assault actions of Ukrainian soldiers in the village of Sichneve (Dnipropetrovsk region). The accompanying description emphasizes that the footage is not a feature film, but a real combat operation, the result of which was "significant losses" for the enemy.

According to the brigade, the "Shkval" assault unit eliminated 50 Russian invaders during the operation, and eight more were taken prisoner. The video shows episodes of direct combat, the work of assault groups, and the clearing of enemy positions.

The post also contains a message about the gradual liberation of Ukrainian land.

Sichneve. Step by step we are liberating our land – noted the authors of the publication.

