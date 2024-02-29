February 29: Frogs' Legs Day, Digital Learning Day

Today, on February 29, gastronomic gourmets can join the celebration of Frogs' Feet Day, UNN reports.

The event was launched in the United States and later became popular in many countries around the world.

According to statistics, more than three billion frogs are the "suppliers" of this delicacy to the kitchens of restaurants and ordinary people every year. Indonesia alone annually exports at least 5 tons of frog legs.

Frog legs are rich in protein, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A and potassium. It is often said that they taste like chicken because of their mild flavor, and the texture is most similar to chicken wings. In terms of taste and texture, frog meat is somewhere between chicken and fish.

The best way to celebrate Frogs' Day is, of course, to eat them.

In 2012, the United States also launched Digital Learning Day, which is celebrated on the last Thursday of February.

The event aims to draw attention to the importance of using digital technologies in education. Digital learning encompasses several different tools and aspects to empower students, including the internet, blended learning, and resources. It is also used to improve the professional capabilities of teachers, who can share their expertise with students.

Also today, you can join the events on the occasion of the International Day of Awareness of Repetitive Strain Injuries.

The event is a reminder of the widespread impact of repetitive strain injuries in the workplace. It aims to reduce the incidence of these injuries, which occur as a result of repetitive movements or prolonged static postures

Repetitive strain injuries cover a wide range of inflammatory and degenerative conditions affecting muscles, tendons, nerves, and joints, mostly in the upper body.

Repetitive strain injuries account for a significant proportion of workplace injuries, resulting in lost work time, reduced productivity, and increased healthcare costs.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. John Cassian, who lived in the Roman Empire in the fourth and fifth centuries.

John Cassian was a monk, preacher, and theologian. He wrote many books on Christian topics. During his travels and pilgrimages, he founded several monasteries.

Ivan and Ilya celebrate their name days on February 29.