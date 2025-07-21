FAVBET paid UAH 4.37 billion in taxes in the first half of 2025 21 July 2025
Kyiv • UNN
In the first half of 2025, FAVBET transferred UAH 4.37 billion in taxes to the state budget, which is 40% more than in the same period of 2024. The company also actively supports the Ukrainian army and social responsibility initiatives.
In the first half of 2025, the FAVBET group of companies transferred 4.37 billion hryvnias in tax payments to the state budget of Ukraine, UNN reports.
For comparison, in the same period of 2024, tax deductions amounted to 3.08 billion. Thus, the volume of taxes paid in 2025 significantly increased — by more than 40%, which indicates a stable increase in the company's tax contribution to the budget of Ukraine.
For the entire year 2024, the amount of tax revenues from the group amounted to 6.75 billion hryvnias.
We see how the gambling industry is changing: approaches to responsible gaming are improving, marketing formats are changing, and active communication with international companies is taking place. Timely, unconditional, and full payment of taxes is an axiom and an inviolable rule of business activity
The group of companies conducts transparent business in accordance with the current legislation of Ukraine and is ready for full cooperation with regulatory authorities in case of relevant requests.
All tax obligations are fulfilled by us timely and in full, which is confirmed by official documents and reports of tax authorities. We are open to any inspections and consider such accusations an attempt of unjustified pressure
Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the amount of aid to the Ukrainian army and Defense Forces has exceeded 730 million UAH.
The business also remains an active participant in social responsibility initiatives. Since 2023, FAVBET has been a general partner of a comprehensive project to implement social services in Ukraine for people at risk of gambling addiction.
During 2024, within the framework of the project, the state standard for socio-psychological rehabilitation of individuals with gambling addiction was approved, and a specialized center was opened.
In 2025, FAVBET supported the program of international experience exchange for Ukrainian experts in responsible gaming and combating gambling addiction, initiated by the NGO "Center for Responsible Gaming."
The development of the gambling market must go hand in hand with strengthening player protection standards by operators and the state. This is an approach that is successfully applied worldwide, and which we strive to make common in Ukraine