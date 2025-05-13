$41.540.01
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 15778 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 38963 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 40320 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 91699 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 55007 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 115565 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 117219 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 87846 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 64749 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63601 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Favbet Foundation supported youth at the "Olympic Hopes": boxing and judo competitions were held in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 398 views

Kyiv hosted judo and boxing competitions, in which more than 200 young athletes took part. Favbet Foundation supported the tournament and provided awards for the participants.

Favbet Foundation supported youth at the "Olympic Hopes": boxing and judo competitions were held in Kyiv
Boxing and Judo Competitions "Olympic Hopes"

On May 3, two events took place at the KDYuSSh No. 14 in Kyiv — the Open Judo Championship and the Olympic Hopes Boxing Festival. More than 200 young athletes took part in the competition, and the Favbet Foundation charity fund supported the initiative, which acted as a partner of the boxing tournament and provided awards for the participants, UNN reports.

The tournaments were held under the slogan: "Victory is not everything, everything is a constant desire to win", uniting students of sports clubs of the capital and Boyarka. 112 judokas and 102 boxers from the clubs "Gong", "Cossack", "Toros", "Nika", "SpartaBox" and "Fighter" competed for the title of the best.

Boxing and Judo competitions
Boxing and Judo competitions "Olympic Hopes"

The event was attended by representatives of local authorities and the sports community, including the head of the Desnyan District State Administration Iryna Aleksieenko, Kyiv City Council deputy Yuriy Zubko, head of the Department of Youth and Sports of the district Kyrylo Boyko, director of KDYuSSh No. 14 Lyudmila Novokhatko and project manager of Favbet Foundation Olga Korol.

Participants were awarded medals, diplomas and special awards in the nominations "Best Throw", "Best Fight", "Best Technique" and "For the Will to Win". The competitions became an important step for many young athletes and a confirmation that perseverance and support from adults form a strong sporting future.

Boxing and Judo competitions “Olympic Hopes”
Boxing and Judo competitions “Olympic Hopes”

Support for boxing within the festival is part of the broader "Stronger Together" initiative, which is implemented by the Favbet Foundation as part of the Favbet Kids charity program. The project has free sports sections for children of IDPs and military personnel — in particular, football, basketball, wrestling, boxing and combat sambo. 

"Today it is extremely important to invest in the physical development of young people, to create a safe, motivating environment for them. Sport teaches endurance, mutual respect and purposefulness - qualities that shape a strong generation of Ukrainians," Favbet Foundation noted.

Favbet Foundation systematically supports youth, educational and sports initiatives in Ukraine. In cooperation with communities, coaching staff and local authorities, the fund contributes to the creation of infrastructure and opportunities for the development of children who are building the country of the future.

Boxing and Judo competitions “Olympic Hopes”
Boxing and Judo competitions “Olympic Hopes”
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietySports
Kyiv
