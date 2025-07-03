Explosions in Zhytomyr region: rescuers show consequences

In the Zhytomyr region, the aftermath of the explosions that occurred the previous evening in the village of Berezyna is being eliminated, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported and showed the situation at the scene, writes UNN.

Emergency recovery work is currently underway - emphasized the State Emergency Service.

Details

"Unfortunately, 2 people died: their bodies were recovered from under the rubble by rescuers. Currently, 82 people are known to have been injured. 38 citizens are in hospitals, including 4 children," the report says.

During the work, emergency workers reportedly rescued a girl (approximately 4 years old) from the destroyed house: she was carried out of the house with various injuries and handed over to medics.

It is also indicated that assistance of various kinds was provided to 15 people, including evacuation from destroyed houses and transfer to medics. In addition, rescuers, together with representatives of the authorities, evacuated 78 residents from the village.

According to preliminary data, about 99 private residential buildings and power lines were damaged. 700 households were left without electricity. Firefighters managed to extinguish several fires that broke out after the explosions.

106 rescuers, psychologists, and 25 units of equipment from the Zhytomyr State Emergency Service, medics, police, volunteers from the Rapid Response Unit of the regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross, and other relevant services worked at the scene.

