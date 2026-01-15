Explosions in Mykolaiv amid ballistic missile threat

Explosions were heard in Mykolaiv amid the threat of ballistic missiles, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych announced on Thursday on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"An explosion is heard in Mykolaiv," Sienkevych initially reported amid the air raid alert.

"Another explosion is heard! The threat continues!" he added.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a threat of ballistic missile use from the southern direction and a high-speed target heading towards Mykolaiv.

