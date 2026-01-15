$43.180.08
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
02:34 AM • 28882 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 29279 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 31224 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 31364 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 26108 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 22190 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
January 14, 02:35 PM • 19346 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
January 14, 01:56 PM • 16163 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
January 14, 01:18 PM • 15287 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 34404 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 45906 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 52613 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 68944 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 78568 views
Shahed-136

Explosions in Mykolaiv amid ballistic missile threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 372 views

Explosions were heard in Mykolaiv, as reported by Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had warned of a ballistic missile threat from the south.

Explosions in Mykolaiv amid ballistic missile threat

Explosions were heard in Mykolaiv amid the threat of ballistic missiles, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych announced on Thursday on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"An explosion is heard in Mykolaiv," Sienkevych initially reported amid the air raid alert.

"Another explosion is heard! The threat continues!" he added. 

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a threat of ballistic missile use from the southern direction and a high-speed target heading towards Mykolaiv.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 82 drones, 61 of them neutralized15.01.26, 08:30 • 1542 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Mykolaiv