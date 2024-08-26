Explosions in Kryvyi Rih: Vilkul reported the downing of a “shahed”

Another enemy “shahed” was shot down in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovs'k region, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, UNN reports .

Another shahed was shot down. Previously - without consequences - wrote Vilkul.

Addendum

In turn, the head of the RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said that during the morning attack the enemy tried to hit the region's energy sector.

“Targeting the infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih. There were fires in the city and the district. People are safe,” Lysak wrote.

Earlier it was reported that explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih.