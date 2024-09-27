Explosions in Dnipro after warning of enemy ballistics
Explosions have occurred in the city of Dnipro, as reported by Suspilne correspondents. Earlier, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of the possible use of enemy ballistics in the Dnipro region.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the use of hostile ballistic missiles in the Dnipropetrovs'k region.
