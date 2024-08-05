Explosion reported in Sumy amid air raid alert
Kyiv • UNN
The city of Sumy heard the sound of an explosion, an air raid was declared in the city and region. The Air Force Command warned of the possible use of guided bombs.
An explosion was reported in Sumy amid an air raid alert, UNN reports.
Details
The sound of an explosion was heard in Sumy, according to Suspilne.
An air raid alert has been declared in the city and region.
The Air Force Command warned about the launch of the KABs.
Air defense works on enemy drone in Sumy region8/5/24, 7:45 AM • 33162 views