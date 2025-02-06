Explosion occurs in Mykolaiv amid missile threat
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurs in Mykolaiv amid warnings of a ballistic missile threat from the south. The Air Force warned of the danger to the city.
The explosion occurred in Mykolaiv amid a missile threat, UNN reports.
"An explosion was heard in Mykolaiv! We are investigating," said Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych.
The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south, and then of the danger to Mykolaiv.
