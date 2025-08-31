Civilian vessel damaged by explosion off Odesa coast, no crew casualties - Navy

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 17645 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 44929 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 70093 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 85751 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 102843 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 250935 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 109408 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 84752 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 98818 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 317658 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
2m/s
38%
746mm
Popular news
The SES team sheltered the dog Jessie, who lost her owner as a result of a Russian attack on KyivAugust 30, 11:20 PM • 10822 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 11689 views
Iran imposed entry restrictions on RussiansAugust 31, 12:31 AM • 8876 views
During the day, the Unmanned Systems Forces hit 636 Russian targetsPhotoAugust 31, 12:56 AM • 10388 views
Kherson region received million-dollar generators from the USA for heating and hospitalsAugust 31, 02:01 AM • 5836 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 10182 views
Magnetic storms expected on September 2 due to plasma ejection on the Sun04:55 AM • 6550 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 93267 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 222375 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 225276 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 317656 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 266651 views
Actual people
Xi Jinping
Narendra Modi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
China
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 105883 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 238710 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 262152 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 259348 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 239511 views
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Civilian vessel damaged by explosion off Odesa coast, no crew casualties - Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Off the coast of Odesa, a civilian vessel encountered an explosive device, causing an explosion. The ship did not sustain serious damage, and the crew is safe.

Civilian vessel damaged by explosion off Odesa coast, no crew casualties - Navy

Near the coast of Odesa, a civilian vessel hit an explosive object, causing an explosion. As a result of the incident, the ship did not suffer serious damage, and there were no casualties or fatalities among the crew, Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Naval Forces, told UNN.

Details

We can confirm that an explosion of an unidentified explosive object occurred, but the vessel did not suffer significant damage and is proceeding under its own power. There are no casualties among the crew. The vessel is civilian. We confirm the fact, and demining work continues.

- Pletenchuk reported.

The Navy spokesman emphasized that measures to maintain mine safety are carried out constantly. He stressed that no similar incidents had occurred for two years.

Measures to maintain mine safety are constantly carried out by the Naval Forces and other relevant units. This work is inconspicuous, but it has always been ongoing, and for two years we have not had similar incidents.

- Pletenchuk added.

He also emphasized that it is difficult to guarantee absolute safety at sea, but if it weren't for the work of the Navy, there would be tens of times more such cases.

Despite all this work that we do, it is certainly difficult to guarantee 100% safety. If the Naval Forces did not constantly demine with the forces we already have, there would be tens of times more such cases. This year we have already detected and neutralized dozens of such objects, including those from the Second World War.

- the spokesman concluded

Addition

In the Odesa region, three people died on the beach: a woman and two men. It was preliminarily established that they blew up on unknown objects while swimming.

On the coast of Odesa region, a unit of the Ukrainian Navy destroyed an anti-ship sea mine brought by waves. The explosive object was eliminated by controlled detonation.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Odesa