Explosion in the morning outside Zaporizhzhia, no one was injured - RMA

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 51391 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100154 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103720 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 119993 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101272 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127099 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103100 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113255 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116872 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160596 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104633 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100732 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 76390 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108908 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103231 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 119994 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127099 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160596 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150834 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182993 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103231 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108908 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137526 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139307 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167172 views
Explosion in the morning outside Zaporizhzhia, no one was injured - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23617 views

Outside of Zaporizhzhia, explosions were heard, setting off car alarms. There were no casualties or damage to infrastructure, and the enemy did not achieve its goal.

The explosion occurred outside the city of Zaporizhzhia in the morning, there were no casualties or damage to infrastructure, the enemy did not achieve its goal, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, during a telethon on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"The explosion occurred outside the city of Zaporizhzhia. No one was injured, the infrastructure was not damaged either. The enemy was unable to hit the target it was planning to," noted Fedorov.

"Here's an update on the morning explosions. The strikes took place outside the city. There are no casualties or damage to infrastructure. The Russians did not hit the target they were planning to hit," Regina Kharchenko, secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council, confirmed on Telegram.

Addendum

On the morning of February 6, according to Kharchenko, a series of explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia, setting off car alarms.

Alina Volianska

War
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

