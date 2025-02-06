Explosion in the morning outside Zaporizhzhia, no one was injured - RMA

The explosion occurred outside the city of Zaporizhzhia in the morning, there were no casualties or damage to infrastructure, the enemy did not achieve its goal, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, during a telethon on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"The explosion occurred outside the city of Zaporizhzhia. No one was injured, the infrastructure was not damaged either. The enemy was unable to hit the target it was planning to," noted Fedorov.

"Here's an update on the morning explosions. The strikes took place outside the city. There are no casualties or damage to infrastructure. The Russians did not hit the target they were planning to hit," Regina Kharchenko, secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council, confirmed on Telegram.

Addendum

On the morning of February 6, according to Kharchenko, a series of explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia, setting off car alarms.