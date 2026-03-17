Explosion in Lviv causes gas supply disruptions

In Lviv and its surroundings, due to yesterday's explosion in the Halychiv crossroads area, there may be gas supply interruptions, the Lviv City Council reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

As gas workers reported, "in the evening, due to a high-voltage cable falling and voltage entering the gas network, equipment caught fire." "As a result, a bus parked nearby also caught fire. It is not public transport in Lviv and had been standing there for a long time. The fire occurred in a private parking lot. No one was injured," the city council indicated.

The fire, as noted, was localized in the evening, "but for safety, gas supply was temporarily stopped."

"Currently, the following remain without gas: Malechiv village, Volodymyr Velykyi street in Dubliany, partially Bohdan Khmelnytskyi street in Lviv," the city council reported.

"Gas supply restoration has already begun. The work may take several hours, so temporary inconveniences are also possible in nearby settlements throughout the day," the report states.

An explosion occurred in Lviv, a bus caught fire in one of the parking lots - mayor

According to the State Emergency Service in the region, the bus fire was also extinguished yesterday.