An explosion occurred in Lviv, a bus caught fire in one of the parking lots - mayor

An explosion occurred in Lviv; according to preliminary reports, a bus caught fire in one of the parking lots. As reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, there are no casualties, UNN reports.

According to preliminary information, a bus caught fire in one of the parking lots. This is not public transport. There are no preliminary casualties. We are clarifying the details - Sadovyi reported.

Explosions heard in the center of Lviv, witnesses report casualties