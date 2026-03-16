An explosion occurred in Lviv, a bus caught fire in one of the parking lots - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
A private bus caught fire in one of Lviv's parking lots. Andriy Sadovyi reported no casualties and that the circumstances are being investigated.
An explosion occurred in Lviv; according to preliminary reports, a bus caught fire in one of the parking lots. As reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, there are no casualties, UNN reports.
According to preliminary information, a bus caught fire in one of the parking lots. This is not public transport. There are no preliminary casualties. We are clarifying the details
Explosions heard in the center of Lviv, witnesses report casualties22.02.26, 00:57 • 19892 views