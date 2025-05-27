Explosion at construction site in Tokyo: 10 people injured due to suspected gas leak - Kyodo
An explosion occurred at a construction site in Tokyo, presumably due to a gas leak, injuring 10 people. The incident caused a fire and damage to surrounding buildings.
On Tuesday, May 27, an explosion occurred at a construction site in Tokyo, injuring 10 people. According to UNN, citing Kyodo News, the preliminary cause of the incident is a gas leak.
Details
The emergency occurred around 9:35 a.m.
"I heard a sound like thunder, and then I saw black smoke rising up," said a local resident.
Firefighters and police promptly arrived at the scene.
The explosion caused a fire in a technical vehicle.
The preliminary cause of the incident is believed to be a gas leak from a damaged pipe during foundation work.
The victims are construction workers and residents of nearby buildings aged 20 to 70. Some of them complained of throat irritation due to smoke inhalation.
The explosion damaged windows and blinds of surrounding buildings.
Reference
In Tokyo, 100 to 200 fires are recorded annually at construction sites. The main causes of such incidents are welding work, smoking on the construction site and violation of safety regulations.
Let us remind you
In July 2018, a fire occurred at a construction site in a suburb of Tokyo, killing five people and injuring about 40. The fire was then caused by sparks during the cutting of steel structures, which caused the insulation to ignite.
