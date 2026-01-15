$43.180.08
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
08:08 AM • 13850 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
07:52 AM • 10288 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
06:16 AM • 12585 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 34172 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 32787 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 34666 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 33169 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 27187 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 22881 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Publications
Exclusives
Exiled Iranian Prince Pahlavi promises to abandon nuclear program and recognize Israel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Reza Cyrus Pahlavi, son of the last Shahanshah of Iran, has pledged to abandon the nuclear program, recognize Israel, and restore relations with the United States should the current regime fall. He also stated that Iran would become a peaceful and prosperous country.

Exiled Iranian Prince Pahlavi promises to abandon nuclear program and recognize Israel

Exiled Crown Prince of Iran, Reza Cyrus Pahlavi, son of the last Shahanshah of Iran - Mohammad Reza Pahlavi - has pledged to abandon the nuclear program, recognize Israel, and restore normal relations with the United States of America. He announced this on the social network "X", as reported by UNN.

Details

As Pahlavi noted, the current Islamic Republic of Iran, which has existed since 1979, is associated with terrorism, extremism, and poverty.

The true Iran is a different Iran. A beautiful, peaceful, and flourishing Iran. This is the Iran that existed before the Islamic Republic, and this is the Iran that will rise again from the ashes on the day the Islamic Republic falls.

- the statement reads.

Pahlavi added that in the event of the fall of the Islamic Republic regime, Iran's nuclear military program would be terminated. Support for terrorist groups would be immediately ceased, and Iran would cooperate with regional and global partners to combat terrorism, organized crime, drug trafficking, and extremist Islamism.

Also, in the event of the fall of the Ayatollah regime, which has existed since 1979, Iran would normalize relations with the US and recognize Israel as a state, Pahlavi noted.

At the same time, he added that in terms of economy, Iran is one of the last large untapped markets in the world.

A democratic Iran will open its economy to trade, investment, and innovation. And Iran will seek to invest in the world. Opportunity will replace isolation. This is not an abstract vision. This is a practical vision. Based on national interests, stability, and cooperation.

 - Pahlavi stated.

Recall

Last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recommended that citizens leave Iran due to the deteriorating security situation.

A similar call to its citizens was made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland.

Yevhen Ustimenko

