Exchange rate on September 15: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.2838/USD, strengthening it by 3 kopecks. The official euro exchange rate is UAH 48.39/euro, and the zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.37/zloty.

Exchange rate on September 15: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.2838/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 3 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.28/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.39/euro. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.37/zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 09:10:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.55-41.10, the euro at UAH 48.80-48.12, the zloty at UAH 11.85-11.05;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.23-41.29, the euro at UAH 48.45-48.60, the zloty at UAH 11.30-11.40;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.21-41.24/USD and UAH 48.28-48.30/euro, respectively.

        Addition

        In August 2025, inflation continued to slow down to 13.2% year-on-year. On a monthly basis, prices decreased by 0.2%.

        Anna Murashko

