Exchange rate as of June 12: hryvnia devalued by another 9 kopecks
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine devalued the hryvnia by 9 kopecks, setting the official exchange rate at 40.5178 UAH/USD and 43.45 UAH/€.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 40.5178 UAH/USD, which devalued it by 9 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 40.51 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at 43.45 UAH/€.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:10 am:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 40.90 and sold for UAH 40.35 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 44.25 and sold at UAH 43.60 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 40.80-40.89, and the euro at UAH 44.15-44.30.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 40.51-40.55 for the dollar and UAH 44.44-44.46 for the euro, respectively.
The NBU introduces the largest package of currency restrictions since the beginning of the full-scale war03.05.24, 22:57 • 51113 views