Exchange rate as of June 12: hryvnia devalued by another 9 kopecks

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 40.5178 UAH/USD, which devalued it by 9 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is 40.51 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at 43.45 UAH/€.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:10 am:

The dollar can be bought for UAH 40.90 and sold for UAH 40.35 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 44.25 and sold at UAH 43.60 in banks.

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 40.80-40.89, and the euro at UAH 44.15-44.30.

On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 40.51-40.55 for the dollar and UAH 44.44-44.46 for the euro, respectively.

