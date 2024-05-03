ukenru
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101255 views

March 1, 01:58 PM • 111518 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 154144 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 157785 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254107 views

February 28, 11:57 AM • 174923 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 166030 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 148436 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227923 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 113104 views

March 1, 07:32 PM • 43673 views
March 1, 07:52 PM • 26090 views
March 1, 08:39 PM • 31081 views
March 1, 08:57 PM • 37111 views
March 1, 09:14 PM • 34450 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254107 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227923 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 213761 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 239405 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 226018 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101255 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 71591 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 78161 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113639 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114502 views
The NBU introduces the largest package of currency restrictions since the beginning of the full-scale war

The NBU introduces the largest package of currency restrictions since the beginning of the full-scale war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51115 views

The NBU introduced the largest package of currency restrictions since the beginning of the full-scale war, allowing businesses to enter new markets, repatriate dividends, transfer funds abroad under leasing/rental agreements, repay foreign loans and interest on them, and ease restrictions on representative offices, which aims to improve the business environment, support economic recovery and facilitate new investments.

The NBU Board has adopted a number of changes that will improve the business environment in Ukraine and the entry of Ukrainian businesses into new markets. They will also support economic recovery and facilitate the inflow of new investments into the country.  This was reported by the regulator's press service, according to UNN.

Details

The changes will affect several areas:

  • all currency restrictions on imports of works and services are lifted;
  • Enables businesses to repatriate "new" dividends;
  • it is possible to transfer funds abroad under leasing/rental agreements;
  • restrictions on the repayment of "new" external loans are being eased;
  • the opportunity to repay interest on "old" external loans;

restrictions on the transfer of foreign currency from representative offices to their parent companies are eased.

Most of them will come into force on May 4, 2024. Only the ability to repatriate "new" dividends will be effective from May 13, 2024.

It is emphasized that the NBU is taking this step given that the necessary prerequisites have been formed. Given a thorough analysis of each individual step, the changes should not create additional risks to macrofinancial stability and the stability of the foreign exchange market.

They have already been taken into account in the updated macroeconomic forecast, which assumes that international reserves will remain close to the current level this year and next (USD 43-44 billion).

The situation on the foreign exchange market is under control, risks associated with the war - Pyshnyi02.05.24, 19:08 • 20674 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

