Ex-Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Takhtai is granted bail in the amount of UAH 33 million

The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a bail of UAH 33 million on former State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Oleksiy Takhtai, who is suspected of fraudulent procurement of equipment and receiving premium cars worth more than UAH 6 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SAPO press service.

On January 22, 2025, the HACC investigating judge, at the request of NABU detectives, agreed by the SAPO prosecutor, imposed a preventive measure on a former high-ranking official of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, who was caught in the misappropriation of millions of dollars and receiving undue benefits. The court agreed with the prosecutor's position and imposed a bail of UAH 33 million on the suspect. The person was also imposed with relevant procedural obligations - the statement said.

The SAPO noted that the bail must be paid within 5 days from the date of the decision.

Recall

A former top official of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was exposed in a large-scale scheme of embezzlement of budget funds and bribery. He is suspected of fraudulently purchasing equipment and receiving premium cars worth over UAH 6 million.