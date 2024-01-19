Ex-official of Odesa emergency service faces up to eight years in prison - police

The former director of the Odesa Regional Center for Emergency Medical Care, Oleksandr Mykhailenko, was exposed for purchasing Z-tapes at inflated prices worth about UAH 500,000. He faces up to eight years in prison, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region.

Details

The pre-trial investigation was conducted by the investigators of the Department for Investigation of Crimes in the Sphere of Economic and Official Activities of the Investigation Department of the Main National Police in Odesa jointly with the SBU Office in Odesa region.

They found that in 2022, as acting director general of the Odesa Regional Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine, Mykhailenko knowingly entered into an agreement with an individual entrepreneur engaged in the wholesale trade of pharmaceuticals for the purchase of medical supplies, the cost of which was significantly higher than the market price.

"The official paid more than UAH 800 thousand for hemostatic bandages and compression hemostatic sponges, overpaying almost UAH 500 thousand for the purchase," the police said.

Having gathered evidence, investigators of the regional police under the procedural supervision of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office served the suspect a notice of suspicion of embezzlement of property by abuse of office committed on a large scale under martial law. This crime is classified under Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Currently, the police are requesting that the suspect be held in custody as a measure of restraint.

The offender faces imprisonment for a term of five to eight years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

As a reminder, the prosecutor's office will request an arrest warrant for the former Odesa emergency services official.