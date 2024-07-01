Ex-head of the Western Interregional Department of the Ministry of Justice was exposed for taking bribes to close enforcement proceedings

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Ex-head of the Western Interregional Department of the Ministry of Justice was exposed for taking bribes to close enforcement proceedings

Kyiv • UNN

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed and eliminated a corruption scheme in the Western Interregional Department of the Ministry of Justice, where officials systematically received bribes for illegally closing enforcement proceedings against debtors.

Ex-head of the Western Interregional Department of the Ministry of Justice was exposed for taking bribes to close enforcement proceedings

The Security Service of Ukraine, with the assistance of the Ministry of Justice, eliminated a corruption scheme in the Western Interregional Department of the Ministry of Justice, which is the main body for state legal policy in 7 regions in western Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, according to UNN.

The defendants systematically received bribes for illegally closing enforcement proceedings against citizens with debt obligations. All participants in the illegal scheme have now been dismissed from their positions,

- the statement said.

Details

According to the case, the former head of the interregional structure of the Ministry of Justice, who involved several of his subordinates in the illegal mechanism, was involved in organizing criminal activity. At the time the SBU exposed the corruption scheme, he was the current head of the institution.

In exchange for the illegal benefit, officials of the Ministry of Justice offered debtors to close enforcement proceedings without paying the court-ordered payments. The organizer of the scheme engaged an intermediary, a resident of Ivano-Frankivsk, to transfer the money. Later, the defendants distributed the money among themselves, and the enforcement proceedings were closed with the wording "due to full repayment of the debt.

During searches of the offenders' places of work, residence and vehicles, the law enforcement found them:

  • large amounts of cash suspected to have been obtained through criminal means;
  • materials of enforcement proceedings, the participants of which were involved in the transaction;
  • cell phones with evidence of illegal activity.

Currently, the former head of the Western Interregional Department of the Ministry of Justice has been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official). He was dismissed from his position.

The intermediary's actions are qualified under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding in accepting an offer, promise or obtaining an unlawful benefit by an official).

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided. The investigation is ongoing to bring to justice all persons involved in the corruption scheme.

