Demanded bribes for postponement from mobilization: SBU and National Police detained deputy of Uzhgorod City Council Gorvat

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89322 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 99717 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117603 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188123 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232592 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142827 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368784 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181682 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149594 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197886 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 63786 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 71858 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97919 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83858 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29700 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 89322 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84041 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 99718 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98107 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117604 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 126 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3636 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11366 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13028 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17087 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Demanded bribes for postponement from mobilization: SBU and National Police detained deputy of Uzhgorod City Council Gorvat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22068 views

The Security Service and the National Police exposed the corruption of the deputy of the Uzhgorod city council Gorvat, who is a member of the leadership of the local Department of social policy.

Demanded bribes for postponement from mobilization: SBU and National Police detained deputy of Uzhgorod City Council Gorvat

The security service of Ukraine and the National Police detained "red-handed" deputy of the Uzhgorod city council Miroslav Gorvat, who demanded money from those liable for military service, applying for a deferral from conscription for family reasons, reports UNN.

The Security Service and the National Police exposed corruption of a deputy of the Uzhgorod City Council, who is a member of the leadership of the local Department of social policy. According to the investigation, the official demanded money from those liable for military service, applying for a deferral from conscription for family reasons 

- the message says.

According to sources UNN, we are talking about the deputy Miroslav Gorvat.

"For various amounts of bribes, the official guaranteed them an "accelerated" procedure for obtaining certificates confirming the fact of caring for persons with disabilities. Law enforcement officers detained the deputy in Goryachy while receiving illegal benefits," the SBU adds.

More than a thousand times border guards have been offered a bribe since the beginning of a full-scale invasion04.06.24, 15:53 • 17167 views

It is noted that the issue of informing him of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of illegal benefits by an official) is currently being resolved.

Investigative actions are continuing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The attacker faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Lviv region detains military officer who promised to transfer mobilized soldier to rear unit for bribe24.04.24, 14:17 • 16546 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Uzhhorod
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31