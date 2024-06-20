Demanded bribes for postponement from mobilization: SBU and National Police detained deputy of Uzhgorod City Council Gorvat

The security service of Ukraine and the National Police detained "red-handed" deputy of the Uzhgorod city council Miroslav Gorvat, who demanded money from those liable for military service, applying for a deferral from conscription for family reasons, reports UNN.

The Security Service and the National Police exposed corruption of a deputy of the Uzhgorod City Council, who is a member of the leadership of the local Department of social policy. According to the investigation, the official demanded money from those liable for military service, applying for a deferral from conscription for family reasons - the message says.

According to sources UNN, we are talking about the deputy Miroslav Gorvat.

"For various amounts of bribes, the official guaranteed them an "accelerated" procedure for obtaining certificates confirming the fact of caring for persons with disabilities. Law enforcement officers detained the deputy in Goryachy while receiving illegal benefits," the SBU adds.

It is noted that the issue of informing him of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of illegal benefits by an official) is currently being resolved.

Investigative actions are continuing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The attacker faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

