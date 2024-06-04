More than a thousand times border guards have been offered a bribe since the beginning of a full-scale invasion

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 4816 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 83427 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141084 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146064 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240852 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172227 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163886 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148072 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220368 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112968 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

More than a thousand times border guards have been offered a bribe since the beginning of a full-scale invasion

More than a thousand times border guards have been offered a bribe since the beginning of a full-scale invasion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17161 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, border guards have stopped 1,100 attempts to pay bribes totaling UAH 12.2 million in national and foreign currency.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, border guards have been bribed 1,100 times. In total, they offered UAH 12.2 million .this was also reported to the State Border Service, reports UNN

1,100 stopped attempts to provide illegal benefits for a total amount of 12 million 270 thousand hryvnias in national and foreign currency – these are the total figures of attempts to bribe border guards at checkpoints  across the state border since the beginning of the introduction of the legal regime of martial law in Ukraine 

- the message says.

The state border guard service said that in most cases they tried to pay a bribe to persons of military age who  wanted to illegally leave the territory of Ukraine, including using forged documents. 

During May 2024, 37 attempts to provide illegal benefits in the amount of UAH 993,763 were stopped.

The largest amount of the bribe is  8,000 US dollars. It was offered to a serviceman of the Belgorod-Dniester border detachment for assistance  in illegally crossing the state border without appropriate legal grounds.

The ministry reminded that offering, promising or providing illegal benefits to an official is an offense for which the law provides for criminal liability.

When crossing the border, border guards do not take into account the “Reserve+” application, but check only the military registration document - the SBGSU23.05.24, 09:02 • 14088 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

