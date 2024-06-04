More than a thousand times border guards have been offered a bribe since the beginning of a full-scale invasion

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, border guards have been bribed 1,100 times. In total, they offered UAH 12.2 million .this was also reported to the State Border Service, reports UNN.

1,100 stopped attempts to provide illegal benefits for a total amount of 12 million 270 thousand hryvnias in national and foreign currency – these are the total figures of attempts to bribe border guards at checkpoints across the state border since the beginning of the introduction of the legal regime of martial law in Ukraine - the message says.

The state border guard service said that in most cases they tried to pay a bribe to persons of military age who wanted to illegally leave the territory of Ukraine, including using forged documents.

During May 2024, 37 attempts to provide illegal benefits in the amount of UAH 993,763 were stopped.

The largest amount of the bribe is 8,000 US dollars. It was offered to a serviceman of the Belgorod-Dniester border detachment for assistance in illegally crossing the state border without appropriate legal grounds.

The ministry reminded that offering, promising or providing illegal benefits to an official is an offense for which the law provides for criminal liability.

When crossing the border, border guards do not take into account the “Reserve+” application, but check only the military registration document - the SBGSU