Even during the war, we are developing Ukrainian science: Zelenskyy on the 30th anniversary of raising the flag at the Akademik Vernadsky station

$43.140.03
50.900.14
ukenru
Exclusive
04:55 PM • 4464 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
04:00 PM • 9510 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
02:58 PM • 10801 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
02:54 PM • 10468 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
02:41 PM • 13569 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 10886 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 22975 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 17091 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 19799 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 63988 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
2m/s
80%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Starlink blockade for Russians will slow down strikes on Ukraine's logistics - ISWFebruary 6, 09:36 AM • 17876 views
The Cabinet of Ministers removed the site of the Pereiaslav Council of 1654 from the State Register of Immovable MonumentsPhotoFebruary 6, 10:04 AM • 4632 views
Occupiers bring heavy equipment into the center of Myrnohrad, fighting continues - Air Assault ForcesVideoFebruary 6, 10:22 AM • 11890 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 20739 views
European Commission commented on the possibility of contacts with Putin and noted a change in the attitude of some EU leaders02:17 PM • 6430 views
Publications
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
02:41 PM • 13569 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 20762 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 22975 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 34234 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 63988 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Abu Dhabi
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhoto05:59 PM • 904 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 20009 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 22871 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 32049 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 35278 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Bild
SWIFT

Even during the war, we are developing Ukrainian science: Zelenskyy on the 30th anniversary of raising the flag at the Akademik Vernadsky station

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

President Zelenskyy spoke online with the participants of the 30th Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition. He emphasized the importance of developing Ukrainian science even during the war.

Even during the war, we are developing Ukrainian science: Zelenskyy on the 30th anniversary of raising the flag at the Akademik Vernadsky station

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke online with participants of the 30th Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition and congratulated them on the 30th anniversary of the day when the state flag of Ukraine was raised at the Akademik Vernadsky Antarctic station. He announced this on Telegram, UNN writes.

Despite the war, and on the contrary, even during the war, we are developing our Ukrainian science. This is very important for us: we have someone and something to be proud of. Ukrainian researchers and scientists make an important contribution to the fact that our country is respected in the world and help the development of domestic science.

- the message says.

According to him, participants of previous Ukrainian expeditions, who joined the defense of Ukraine after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, were also present at the meeting.

For reference

Ukraine owns the Akademik Vernadsky Antarctic station, located on Cape Marina on Galindez Island, which was purchased from Great Britain in 1996 for a symbolic sum - 1 pound sterling.

For the 30th anniversary of the "Akademik Vernadsky" station: scientists showed archival footage of the first expedition18.01.26, 08:49 • 7961 view

Olga Rozgon

SocietyPolitics
War in Ukraine
Great Britain
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine