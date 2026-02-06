Even during the war, we are developing Ukrainian science: Zelenskyy on the 30th anniversary of raising the flag at the Akademik Vernadsky station

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke online with participants of the 30th Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition and congratulated them on the 30th anniversary of the day when the state flag of Ukraine was raised at the Akademik Vernadsky Antarctic station. He announced this on Telegram, UNN writes.

Despite the war, and on the contrary, even during the war, we are developing our Ukrainian science. This is very important for us: we have someone and something to be proud of. Ukrainian researchers and scientists make an important contribution to the fact that our country is respected in the world and help the development of domestic science. - the message says.

According to him, participants of previous Ukrainian expeditions, who joined the defense of Ukraine after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, were also present at the meeting.

For reference

Ukraine owns the Akademik Vernadsky Antarctic station, located on Cape Marina on Galindez Island, which was purchased from Great Britain in 1996 for a symbolic sum - 1 pound sterling.

For the 30th anniversary of the "Akademik Vernadsky" station: scientists showed archival footage of the first expedition