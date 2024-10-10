European partners to allocate $435 million to improve mobile communications - Fedorov

European partners will provide $435 million for lifecell LLC and Datagroup-Volia. This was announced by Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

According to him, the funds will be used to restore the telecommunications sector, purchase new equipment to increase fixed and mobile Internet coverage in Ukraine, and improve mobile communications.

"Stable communication is an integral part of everyone's normal life. Despite the enemy's constant attempts to destroy the telecom network, Ukrainians should be able to call emergency services, communicate with their families, work and study online. Investments are now an important factor for the stable operation of communications," emphasized Fedorov.

He thanked the International Finance Corporation, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development with the support of the European Commission and the French Government for understanding the importance of supporting the telecom sector.

